Youngsters enjoy sport, cooking and more at Calderdale summer holiday clubs

Children at the Try High holiday club, with front from left, Kara Colvin from Halifax Panthers Women, Aron Robinson from Calder Community Squash, Jack Duffy from Halifax Panthers, Danny Hutchinson from Invictus Well-being and Halifax Panthers player Dan Murray.

The Try High Holiday Club at King Cross RLFC, Elland RLFC, Greetland Allrounders RLFC and Ovenden RLFC has seen Halifax Panthers teaming up with Invictus Wellbeing and Calder Community Squash to teach nearly 100 children.

As well as learning rugby skills, youngsters have been finding out more about emotional wellbeing, cooking skills, first aid and more.

Danny Hutchinson, from Invictus Wellbeing, said: "Mental health and wellbeing has become such an important issue over the last couple of years.

"We here at Invictus believe that learning about wellbeing and looking after your mind from a young age is so important to ensuring good mental health throughout life.

"If we can give the children the understanding and skills to support not only themselves but others, we can build a stronger, healthier and more resilient future!

The holiday club is one of several which took place across Calderdale thanks to funding from Calderdale Council and Community Foundation for Calderdale.

And there were also summer activities in Elland thanks to Morrisons and the Yorkshire Cricket Foundation.