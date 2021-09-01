Your chance to nominate your Calderdale Community Champions

Last year, the Awards evening went online, however this year the Community Foundation for Calderdale and their headline sponsor BCA Leisure are pleased that the event celebrating

the work that so many people do to make Calderdale great will take place in person.

CEO of The Community Foundation for Calderdale said: “Appreciation and gratitude of how much value and importance the voluntary and Not-for-profit sector adds to our society

Overgate Hospice who won Chairty of the Year 2019 (picture Chris Lord Photography)

has dramatically increased over the last 18 months.

"These awards are a great way of recognising and rewarding the work happening to make our community a nicer place to live and we are expecting people to want to show their thanks by nominating someone or an organisation.”

“Whether you want to nominate a new organisation, a brilliant marketing or fundraising campaign, right through to a young community champion, or volunteer, there are lots of different categories.

"We encourage you to visit www.cffc.co.uk and look at the categories and nominate someone who deserves to be thanked for their contribution to our community.”

The awards are open to Not-for-profit organisations, charities, community groups and volunteers who work in or deliver services in Calderdale.

Charities and community groups can self nominate. The closing date for nominations is September 24 2021.