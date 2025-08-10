Zero-tolerance warning: Halifax's Piece Hall issues 'important information' update for visitors
The Piece Hall in Halifax has made a “zero-tolerance” warning to visitors.
The venue, shopping destination and visitor attraction made the declaration this morning regarding racism towards its staff and customers.
The warning says: “The Piece Hall operates a zero-tolerance approach towards racism against our staff and customers.
"Any racism observed or reported will be dealt with in the strongest way possible.
"The Piece Hall is an inclusive venue and a safe space for everyone.
"Thank you for your understanding.”