PICTURES: Runners took on challenge in aid of Overgate Hospice

The event, sponsored by Caravan Guard, set off from Trinity Academy Halifax and took in the surrounding countryside on two routes. So far the event has raised over £8,000 but sponsorship is still coming in. Anyone who would like to return their sponsorship can call in to the Hospice, any of the Overgate Hospice shops or call 01422 387121. Here are a few pictures from the running event - can you spot anyone you know?

The annual 5k and 10k challenge in aid of Overgate Hospice

