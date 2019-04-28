Piece hall welcomes two new independent businesses to Halifax

The historic Piece Hall building in Halifax has welcomed two new independent businesses.

The Rug & Table Shop and Too Nice To Use have joined the upper Colonnade level of the Piece Hall.

The Rug & Table Shop owners Sarah and Lee Morton have over 25 years of experience in the flooring and construction industry.

The family-run business has an existing showroom at Commercial Mills in Ripponden, that specialises in flooring, but in its new 588 sq ft space at The Piece Hall they are showcasing their own bespoke handmade tables, a selection of rugs and complementary accessories.

“The Piece Hall brings back so many childhood memories,” Ms Morton said. “After visiting the venue last year, I immediately fell back in love with it and knew it was the ideal location for us to expand our business.”

Artist Simone Crossland and her partner Craig Bradley have chosen The Piece Hall as the location for their second shop Too Nice to Use.

The businesses join an existing 36 retailers, cafes, bars and restaurants and the recently re-located Halifax Visitor Information Centre in the Grade I listed building.