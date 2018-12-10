Plans approved to build almost 100 new homes in Halifax

Yorkshire based housebuilder Gleeson Homes have been given permission to build 98 new homes on Hays Lane in Halifax.

The former Hebble Brook Business Centre will soon become a mixture of traditionally built two, three and four bedroom semi and detached homes all with parking and/or garages.

Prices are anticipated to start from £104,995.

The Government backed Help to Buy scheme will be available to all buyers and will ensure that many of these homes will be cheaper to buy than local rent levels.

Alan Cadman, Area Manager for Gleeson Homes, said: “We’re delighted that we have been given the go ahead to re-develop the site.

"I think local people will be pleased to hear that our new homes are extremely affordable. In addition to providing new homes, Gleeson work closely with the local community throughout the build process.”

Gleeson are looking for reliable, reputable labour and sub-contractors to work on these exciting new homes, including applications from local young people who are interested in the Gleeson Apprenticeship Scheme.

Gleeson have recently been voted the most sustainable company in the UK, due to the housebuilder’s environmentally friendly materials such as gravel driveways, commitment to Living Wage and their Community Matters Programme.

This involves inviting junior sports teams to apply for sponsorship, Design a Bedroom competitions at nearby schools and other initiatives in the local community such as the YourWatch scheme, Gleeson’s own online alternative to Neighbourhood Watch.

To find out more visit www.gleeson-homes.co.uk

