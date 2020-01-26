Plans to turn Hebden Bridge bank in apartments and other applications.

Here are the latest planning applications to appear before Calderdale Council.

VALIDATED

Prune trees (Tree Preservation Order): Bankwood, 1 Southgate, Jagger Green.

Two storey and single storey rear extension: 17 Mountfields, Lightcliffe.

Double garage: 74 Heathy Lane, Holmfield.

Change of use of a day nursery (D1) to a mixed use of a home for the care of two children with two resident carers (C2) and a special school (D1): Elland Private Day Nursery, Northgate, Elland.

Fell two trees (Tree Preservation Order): 116 Halifax Road, Brighouse.

Amendments to and replacement of windows and doors. Addition of canopy to front door. Addition of render to front elevation. Replacement of existing flat roof with pitched roof: 15 The Avenue, Hipperholme.

Detached dwelling: Land To Rear Of 7 Victoria Drive, Northowram.

Two storey side extension and off street parking to front: 35 Cranberry Avenue, Walsden.

Single storey front extension: 3 Pleasant View, Towngate, Midgley, Sowerby Bridge.

Demolition of garage and new single storey 2 bed residential annexe (Revised scheme to 18/00865/FUL): Higham Barn, Dob Lane Sowerby, Sowerby Bridge.

Agricultural building: Longsight View, Blue Ball Road, Ripponden.

Proposed single storey extension to existing dwelling: 1 Hazelgrieve Hall Farm, Rishworth Road, Barkisland.

Conversion of first floor into two apartments: Lloyds Bank Plc, Albert Street, Hebden Bridge.

Small side extension to the pharmacy: Somerset House, 2 Somerset Avenue, Brighouse.

Residential development of six houses (Outline): Rear Of 88 Industrial Road, Sowerby Bridge.

Change of use from music rehearsal rooms, retail and storage to office (B1): Vulcan House, Foundry Street, Brighouse.

Construction of Car Parks and Retaining Walls: Land Off Backhold Lane And Huddersfield Road, Salterhebble.

Two storey side extension and single story front extension: 4 California Drive, Todmorden.

First floor extension to rear and dormer to front and rear: 18 Grosvenor Terrace, Halifax.

DECIDED

Balcony and stairs to rear elevation: 7 Pye Nest Avenue, Halifax.

Single storey extension to side and alterations to window openings at ground floor to rear: 19 Well Head Drive, Halifax.

Demolition of existing out building to facilitate single storey extension to side and rear. Creation of new driveway: 40 Deep Lane, Clifton.

Prune three trees (Tree Preservation Order): Pennine Lodge Care Home, Burnley Road, Todmorden.

Change of use of ground floor retail (A1) to form A3/A4/A5 restaurant/drinking establishment with take away facility (Revision to 19/00863 - opening hours): 24 Commercial Street, Halifax.

Conversion of garage to living space, new or altered external openings and raised decking with parking below: The Highlands Scar Bottom Lane, Greetland.

Multi storey extension to south elevation: 5 Long Lane, Wheatley.

Detached service bay (Use Class B2): Terberg Dts Uk Limited Lowfields Way, Lowfields, Elland.

Demolition of existing lean to extension at rear to facilitate single storey extension. First floor extension to side: East View, Sowood Fold, Sowood.

Detached dwelling: 19 Stonecroft Mount, Sowerby Bridge.