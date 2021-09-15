Police concerned for welfare of missing Halifax man who has learning difficulties

Dean Alsopp from Halifax is missing

Dean Alsopp, who is 32, was last seen at Halifax bus station at around 1.30pm yesterday.

He is described as being about 5ft 8ins tall and of very slim build.

He was last seen wearing a black leather jacket, navy blue tracksuit bottoms and black shoes. He was also carrying a multi-coloured shopping bag.

Dean has learning disabilities and there are concerns for his welfare.

Officers believe he may still be in the Halifax area and are making enquiries to locate him.