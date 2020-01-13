Police concerns growing for welfare of missing man as they appeal for help in Calderdale

Police officers in West Yorkshire are appealing for the public's help in tracing a missing man from Queensbury.

Melvyn Kaye, aged 62, was reported missing on Friday January 10.

Missing man Melvyn Kaye, 62, (Picture West Yorkshire Police)

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said officers are growing increasingly concerned for his welfare.

He is described as white, around 5ft 7, with dark hair and wears glasses. When he was last seen, he was wearing a checked shirt, jeans, tan shoes and a grey Superdry coat with an orange lining.

He may be in the Ripponden area.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting log 1387 of 10/01.

