Calder Valley mountain rescue team search Calderdale reservoir area for missing Queensbury man

West Yorkshire Police and its partners are continuing the search for a missing Queensbury man who could be in Calderdale.

Melvyn Kaye, 62, has been missing since January 10 was last seen in Queensbury.

Missing man Melvyn Kaye, 62, (Picture West Yorkshire Police)

He is described as white male, 5 ft 7, with dark hair and glasses.

He was wearing a checked shirt, jeans, grey Superdry coat with orange lining & tan shoes.

Police officers believe he could be in the Ripponden or Sowerby Bridge area.

The Calder Valley Search and Rescue Team received a request from West Yorkshire Police to assist with the search for Mr Kaye.

CVSRT members, Cheshire Search and Rescue (CSR) members, Mountain Rescue Search Dogs England (MRSDE) dogs and handlers and a Search and Rescue Dogs Association (SARDA Wales) (SARDA Wales) (SARDA) trail dog and handler were deployed to search areas identified from gathered intelligence.

This included an area around Baitings Reservoir.

The team were stood down at 4.30 am on Saturday morning following completion of these search areas.

Anyone with information please should call police on 101 ref 1387.

