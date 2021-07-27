Police confirm missing Halifax man has been found
Police officers in Calderdale who launched an appeal to find a missing man from the borough has been found.
Tuesday, 27th July 2021, 11:51 am
Updated
Tuesday, 27th July 2021, 4:22 pm
Nafees Mahmood, 25, was last seen leaving his home address in the Pellon area of Halifax yesterday around midday.
A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: "Nafees Mahmood, who was the subject of an earlier missing person's appeal has been found safe and well.
"Thank you to all those who shared the appeal and assisted with our enquiries. "