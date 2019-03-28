Police warn of major disruption on Halifax roads as overturned lorry crashes into house

An overturned lorry is causing major delays on the roads after it overturned and crashed into a house this morning.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: "Police officers were called at 5:57am this morning (28 March) to reports of a lorry colliding with the front of a house on Stump Cross, in Halifax.

The overturned lorry in Halifax

"There are no reported injuries.

"The vehicle is currently blocking the road, drivers are asked to avoid the area."

Police have sealed the road off at Stump Cross.

First Bus confirmed at about 7.30am that there will be diversions on the 508 service.

It will be diverting via Queensbury Road and Denholme Gate Road both ways until the lorry is cleared.

The 548 will also divert via Queensbury. The 549 service will divert via Southowram both ways.