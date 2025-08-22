"Action cannot come soon enough" - Yorkshire Water agrees to more compensation and tighter deadlines after public meeting in Sowerby Bridge

Yorkshire Water have agreed to bring forward vital work in Sowerby Bridge and provide more compensation for households in Calderdale facing ongoing problems.

The move comes after a public meeting in Sowerby Bridge attended by Yorkshire Water CEO Nicola Shaw and Halifax MP Kate Dearden.

The meeting followed a survey commissioned by Kate, which almost 500 residents completed to share their concerns about flooding, low water pressure, sewage problems and poor communication.

Almost 70 per cent of those who responded said they'd had issues with Yorkshire Water in the last 18 months, with over 45 per cent reporting having experienced either no water supply or low water pressure.

The survey also found that a third of respondents had experienced intermittent interruptions and a third also said they had experienced a total loss in water supply over the last 18 months.

Fewer than 15 per cent of respondents said they had received an apology, while only 5.8 per cent have said they received compensation, and 17.3 per cent rated the service they received as one out of five.

During the meeting, residents described the serious impact Yorkshire Water's failures have had on their homes and communities, from flooded basements to days without running water. Local councillors and representatives from the Consumer Council for Water were also present to offer support and take up individual cases.

Yorkshire Water have now agreed to bring forward vital works on the Sowerby Bridge mains to 2026 instead of 2027-28 and provide more compensation for households facing ongoing problems. Yorkshire Water agreed to expand its compensation scheme so that residents affected by non-emergency service failures will now be covered.

Kate and local residents also raised Nicola Shaw's £1.3 million in extra pay from Yorkshire Water's offshore parent company, Kelda Holdings, questioning how it could be justified while bills for local households continue to rise.

Kate said: “These commitments are an important win for local residents - from getting mains fixed years earlier to securing fairer compensation. After hearing moving accounts at the meeting about flooded basements, and days without running water, it’s clear action cannot come soon enough.

"I am already working with many of those residents through my casework, and I’ll be following up with Yorkshire Water to make sure these promises are delivered. My priority is to keep pressing until residents finally get the service they deserve.”

Kate committed to following up on this meeting with letters to local residents and to staying in constant communication with Yorkshire Water, to ensure these commitments are realised and the concerning issues raised by local residents are addressed.