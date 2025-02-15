Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A senior councillor has said she sympathises with Calderdale residents who are not seeing better services where they expect to ahead of another council tax rise.

The council’s cabinet members have made their final budget recommendations, which the full council will consider and vote upon when members meet on February 24.

Recommendations include an almost five per cent rise in council tax, some reductions in services and rises in some charges – including for removing bulky waste and garden waste - a likely parking charge review, reviews of some non-statutory social care aspects and some job losses.

The council needs to save £3m in 2025-26.

Halifax Town Hall

A public consultation over the plans received 1,409 responses.

Coun Silvia Dacre (Lab, Todmorden) said it was interesting 38 per cent of those responding supported the increase in council tax, which includes two per cent earmarked for adult social care.

“But it is important to note the concerns of those who did not agree with us raising it to that amount,” she said,

"I want to reiterate that the cabinet does sympathise with residents who feel that their council tax is increasing but that is not enabling us to provide better services necessarily in the areas they expect, such as parks, litter clearance or the waste collection service.”

Councillor Silvia Dacre

This was because 70 per cent of Calderdale’s revenue budget was taken up by adult and children’s social care responsibilities the council had, but many residents might not be aware of, she said.

“They don’t see that, all they see is we’re asking for more money and they don’t feel we’re covering all their potholes,” she added.

“We do recognise that and sympathise with it but whilst the funding model for local authorities and social care remains as it is, we have no way out of the trap of having to raise our council tax by the maximum, as is expected by Government to enable us to meet our responsibilities.”

Leader of the council Coun Jane Scullion said the one changes to the budget initially put forward by cabinet was a council tax allowance for young people leaving the council’s care and remaining in Calderdale, funded by an uplift to children’s and families grant allocations budget.