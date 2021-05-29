Ambitious six month plan to help Calderdale residents, businesses and environment 'bounce back and thrive'

The Council’s newly elected administration has set out its priorities for the next six months, following the major challenges of flooding in February 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic and some of the biggest financial pressures in history.

Councillor Tim Swift, Leader of Calderdale Council, said: “Now is the time to learn from the immense challenges we have all faced, build on our joint achievements and create a strong future for everyone who lives, works and does business in Calderdale.

“Our Vision2024 for Calderdale, where people can reach their potential and thrive, has remained strong throughout the pandemic. We are ambitious for our borough as we start to move towards a fair and inclusive recovery.

Calderdale Council leader Tim Swift

“There are still difficulties ahead, but our six-month plan will help businesses and towns to bounce back; reignite our visitor and cultural economy; support children and young people to achieve their best; and tackle loneliness amongst older and more vulnerable people.

“The actions in our plan will contribute towards our priorities of reducing inequalities, addressing the climate emergency and creating sustainable towns to support the local economy.”

Actions in the Council’s six-week plan include:

Ongoing partnership work to keep COVID-19 infection rates as low as possible, and growing the successful local contact tracing service.

Helping the local economy to get back on its feet through a ‘welcome back’ campaign to support businesses and tourism.

Continuing to ensure fair opportunities for all by prioritising inclusion, equality and diversity.

Building on the strong partnership work to reduce the risk of future flooding across the Calder Valley.

Continuing the fight against climate change and reducing carbon emissions through initiatives such as tree planting, LED street lights, energy efficiency improvements in Council buildings and insulation for low-income households.

Tackling fly-tipping and litter across the borough, including regular clean-ups in partnership with local groups.

New services to help give local children and young people the best possible start in life, including equal access to digital technology, healthy food and high-quality activities.

Ensuring continued and increased access to high-quality extra care and supported living accommodation.

Creating opportunities for people with learning disabilities to be more connected to their communities and to get jobs and training.

Improving physical activity across all communities and making Calderdale a cycle-friendly borough.

Pressing ahead with major projects to boost transport and business opportunities.

Making the most of Calderdale’s rich cultural heritage, including planning festivals and activities for a Year of Culture in 2024, and maximising the benefits of the upcoming second series of the Anne Lister TV drama, Gentleman Jack.