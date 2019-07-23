Boris Johnson wins Conservative leadership and Prime Minister race
Boris Johnson has been elected as the new leader of the Conservative Party and Prime Minister of the UK but can you remember when he visited Halifax?
Mr Johnson beat Jeremy Hunt in a poll of Tory members, winning 92,153 votes to Mr Hunt's 46,656. The former London Mayor takes over from Theresa May on Wednesday. On the announcemnet today we delve back into our archives to see when the new Prime Minister visited Halifax.
The then Mayor of London Boris Johnson visited The Piece Hall in January 2015.