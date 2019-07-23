The new prime Minister of the the UK Boris Johnson

Boris Johnson wins Conservative leadership and Prime Minister race

Boris Johnson has been elected as the new leader of the Conservative Party and Prime Minister of the UK but can you remember when he visited Halifax?

Mr Johnson beat Jeremy Hunt in a poll of Tory members, winning 92,153 votes to Mr Hunt's 46,656. The former London Mayor takes over from Theresa May on Wednesday. On the announcemnet today we delve back into our archives to see when the new Prime Minister visited Halifax.

The then Mayor of London Boris Johnson visited The Piece Hall in January 2015.
Halifax was seen as a key battle ground seat if the Conservative Party was to get a majority in Parliament.
Mr Johnson was taken on a tour of the Piece Hall which was undergoing its refurbishment.
The most recent time the new Mr Johnson was in Halifax was for the Conservative Party Election Manifesto in May 18, 2017
