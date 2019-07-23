Boris Johnson wins Conservative leadership and Prime Minister race

Mr Johnson beat Jeremy Hunt in a poll of Tory members, winning 92,153 votes to Mr Hunt's 46,656. The former London Mayor takes over from Theresa May on Wednesday. On the announcemnet today we delve back into our archives to see when the new Prime Minister visited Halifax.

The then Mayor of London Boris Johnson visited The Piece Hall in January 2015. jpimedia Buy a Photo

Halifax was seen as a key battle ground seat if the Conservative Party was to get a majority in Parliament. jpimedia Buy a Photo

Mr Johnson was taken on a tour of the Piece Hall which was undergoing its refurbishment. jpimedia Buy a Photo

The most recent time the new Mr Johnson was in Halifax was for the Conservative Party Election Manifesto in May 18, 2017 Getty Images other Buy a Photo

View more