Brighouse allocated £4.5million for flood defences to protect homes and businesses in the town

Brighouse has been allocated £4,499,000 for flood defences to protect homes and businesses as part of a flood alleviation scheme announced by the West Yorkshire Combined Authority (WYCA).

It follows a meeting today (Tuesday) of the regional climate, energy and environment committee, which approved the proposals, and forms part of a wider £22million flood alleviation effort which was announced by Mayor of West Yorkshire, Tracy Brabin in December 2023.

The WYCA said the investment will create new areas of wetland to slow the flow of water.

Mayor of West Yorkshire Tracy Brabin has announced a further £5.6m flood defence fund, which will see Brighouse receive £4,499,000 to protect homes and businesses

Other projects in the region also approved include the flood alleviation scheme in Huddersfield – which will receive £526,176 – and the refurbishment scheme in Leeds, which will receive £620,104.

Brighouse is home to some of the estimated 37,000 homes and 15,000 businesses in West Yorkshire that lie within a flood zone, and was victim to the 2015 Boxing Day floods as the River Calder overflowed.

It is estimated those floods cost the regional economy half a billion pounds.

Mayor Brabin said: “With the Earth hitting that all-important 1.5 degree tipping point, we know that one-in-a-hundred year floods will become more common.

“So it’s vital that we step up our support for businesses and communities – some of which are still reeling from the devastating Boxing Day floods of 2015.

“While we cannot eradicate extreme weather completely, we can still make a huge difference with the right local support, as we build a greener, more vibrant West Yorkshire.”

Coun Scott Patient, Calderdale Council’s cabinet member for climate action, active travel and housing, said: “Flooding is a real concern across West Yorkshire, and this latest round of support will alleviate that ongoing threat and help to ensure that our region is fit for the future.

“We know the devastation that flooding causes, so it’s vital measures are put in place to help to protect vulnerable communities and businesses as extreme weather becomes more frequent.