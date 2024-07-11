Calder Valley MP: Calderdale's Josh Fenton-Glynn becomes MP at same time as his former high school teacher
Josh Fenton-Glynn, from Hebden Bridge, is part of the same new intake of Labour MPs as Allison Gardner – the new MP for Stoke-on-Trent South and who used to teach Josh at Calder High School.
Mr Fenton-Glynn, who is from Hebden Bridge, posted on social media: “In year 7 at Calder High School Mrs Gardner was one of my most fun teachers. I don’t think either of us imagined that years later we’d both be part of a new intake of fantastic Labour MPs.”
Mr Fenton-Glynn was elected as Calder Valley’s MP on Thursday, taking the seat from the Conservatives for Labour on his fourth time standing as a candidate in the constituency.
Praising family, friends, and his election team, he said: “You’ve stood by me for over a decade.”