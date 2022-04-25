Calder Valley MP helped make Netflix blockbuster Anatomy of a Scandal starring Sienna Miller

Craig Whittaker gave advice and information to the team behind fictional political thriller Anatomy of a Scandal - starring Sienna Miller, Rupert Friend and Michelle Dockery - to help boost the authenticity of the Westminster scenes.

As the drama's political advisor, he has been given a credit under Additional Crew, and was even invited to the premiere in London - an invite he sadly had to turn down as he was away on holiday.

The Conservative MP was approached about the project by an assistant production editor for Netflix who used to go to school with his daughter in Heptonstall.

Some of the Anatomy of a Scandal cast at the show's premiere (Getty Images)

Because of the pandemic, most of the consulting was done via email and over the phone.

"They wanted to know things like what a red box looks like, and where ministers sit," he explained

He said he has enjoyed the watching the show - which arrived on the streaming service on April 15 - and seeing his insight put to good use.

Anatomy of a Scandal is based on the best-selling book of the same name by Sarah Vaughan, who has also been in touch with Mr Whittaker and told him it is currently the most watched show in the world.

MP for the Calder Valley Craig Whittaker

It tells the story of MP James Whitehouse and his wife Sophie who are living in a blissful world until a scandalous secret suddenly comes to light.