Calderdale advertising board would be ‘intrusive’ rule Government inspector

Steve Staley appealed to the Planning Inspectorate following Calderdale Council’s refusal to allow the free-standing six metre by four metre digital advertising unit on the edge of Halifax town centre.

The application, which was refused last summer, proposed placing the unit to the north of Timeform House on the corner of Northgate and Winding Road, which is in a commercial area close to North Bridge.

Planning Inspector C. McDonagh noted the appeal site was outside the town centre conservation area boundary but given its proximity clearly lay within its setting.

Timeform House, Halifax, is the building on the right. Picture: Google

A nearby terrace had historic association with local mill owners and North Bridge and its drinking fountain, though the latter no longer works, added to this despite the more modern flyover developed over the bridge span.

Intermittent changing of advertisements on the display would “significantly draw the eye” said the Inspector, who while acknowledging the benefits of a digital display over traditional advertising sheets was not convinced this would outweigh the harm done to the look of the area.

“Due to its size, illumination and siting in an elevated position, the proposal would represent an incongruous and visually intrusive addition that would occupy a prominent position within the gateway views of North Bridge.

“Accordingly, I conclude that the proposed advertisement would appear as a prominent and incongruous feature that would be harmful to the visual amenity in the area of the proposal.

“Therefore the appeal should be dismissed,” said the Inspector.