Calderdale closures for big film and television productions brings in revenue for the Council

The benefits to tourism from productions filmed in Calderdale – dubbed Callywood by some local media – produce increased publicity and income for the borough and its businesses.

It is also often reported on social media where filming is taking place, and this sometimes includes road closures.

These bring in some revenue for the council, although authority cannot say how much each has produced.

Samuel L Jackson and Emilia Clarke filming at the Piece Hall in Halifax (Getty Images)

A Freedom of Information request revealed the way information regarding traffic management requests relating to filming has not been recorded in a way which can show which places were closed for which productions, in terms of the number of closures for each or how many days these were closed for.

The information was requested for dates between June 1, 2021, and February 7, 2022.

Productions filming in Calderdale some time in that period include Gentleman Jack, the BBC drama based on Anne Lister of Halifax’s Shibden Hall which is returning to television screens this spring, crime drama Happy Valley, The Gallows Pole, which is based on Ben Myers’ novel inspired by the Cragg Coiners, and Marvel’s filming of its mini-series Secret Invasion, starring Samuel L. Jackson.

The council confirmed the authority got some income from closures related to filming.

But the council said the information regarding traffic management requests relating to filming has not been recorded in a way that the authority can identify those relating to closures that were actually implemented, and as such the income relating specifically to the closures.

The council also said in some cases the companies were not obliged to give the council any notice.

Where permission is requested, these are routinely dealt with by the Events and Film Office at the council’s Regeneration and Strategy directorate., said the authority.