Calderdale company appeals against council's decision over electronic advertising sign
A company has appealed Calderdale Council’s decision to refuse it permission to replace an existing advertising sign with a modern digital display equivalent.
Carter Jonas has lodged the appeal over the council’s decision to refuse the change for London-based Clear Channel’s site at Hill and Dale, Burnley Road, Luddenden Foot.
The council refused the application last July on the grounds it would be too intrusive and thus detrimental to residents in neighbouring homes.
The appeal will be determined by written representations and is proceeding under the “fast track” procedure, meaning there is no opportunity to submit comments but any representations made to the council have been forwarded to the Planning Inspectorate and the appellant, and will be considered by the Inspector when determining the appeal.
People can withdraw representations already made if they wish, by contacting the Planning Inspectorate by emailing [email protected] or writing to The Planning Inspectorate, 3D Eagle, Temple Quay House, 2 The Square, Bristol, BS1 6PN, quoting the appeal reference number APP/A4710/Z/21/3283306.
* Support your Halifax Courier by becoming a digital subscriber. You will see 70 per cent fewer ads on stories, meaning faster load times and an overall enhanced user experience. Click here to subscribe