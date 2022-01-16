Calderdale company appeals against council's decision over electronic advertising sign

Carter Jonas has lodged the appeal over the council’s decision to refuse the change for London-based Clear Channel’s site at Hill and Dale, Burnley Road, Luddenden Foot.

The council refused the application last July on the grounds it would be too intrusive and thus detrimental to residents in neighbouring homes.

The appeal will be determined by written representations and is proceeding under the “fast track” procedure, meaning there is no opportunity to submit comments but any representations made to the council have been forwarded to the Planning Inspectorate and the appellant, and will be considered by the Inspector when determining the appeal.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The advertising site at Burnley Road, Luddenden Foot. Picture: Google

People can withdraw representations already made if they wish, by contacting the Planning Inspectorate by emailing [email protected] or writing to The Planning Inspectorate, 3D Eagle, Temple Quay House, 2 The Square, Bristol, BS1 6PN, quoting the appeal reference number APP/A4710/Z/21/3283306.