Calderdale Council Cabinet member makes announcement on social media after not being ‘longlisted’ for Parliamentary seat

One of three senior Calderdale councillors who was hoping to be selected as a Parliamentary candidate has not been “longlisted” for the seat.

Calderdale Council Cabinet member Coun Scott Patient had put himself forward for Labour’s nomination to fight the Calder Valley seat at a General Election.

But Coun Patient (Lab, Luddenden Foot), who has the Climate Action, Active Travel and Housing portfolio, has announced he has not made the party’s longlist for the candidacy.

Coun Scott Patient. Picture: James Mieszkowski

Coun Patient said on social media: “It is with frustration and deep sadness that I announce I have not been longlisted in Labour’s Calder Valley Parliamentary selection.

“Unfortunately, this means I will not have the opportunity to put my case before our local Labour membership, particularly disappointing given that there are clearly legitimate concerns about the process followed.

“It’s also regrettable that multiple high quality local female candidates were not afforded the opportunity to make their cases to the membership.”

Coun Patient says as a councillor and Cabinet member he has been privileged to work alongside colleagues in the party and this would continue.

“Despite all this disappointment I will still be as active as ever in Labour, fighting for social and climate justice, standing up for our communities and for those without a voice,” he said.

Coun Patient thanked all who had supported his bid.

“I’d ask all those who supported me to stay in Labour too.

“Our movement is so much bigger than any one individual – it’s about our collective effort.

“I know our campaign inspired people from across the political spectrum, from within Labour and beyond, we showed that we are at our best when we are united to win,” he said.

Fellow Cabinet members Coun Josh Fenton-Glynn (Lab, Calder) and Coun Adam Wilkinson (Lab, Sowerby Bridge) are also seeking the nomination.

Coun Fenton-Glynn – who was the party’s candidate for Calder Valley in 2015, 2017 and 2019, has confirmed he is on the longlist and said: “I am not allowed to comment on a selection I’m a candidate in.

“But Scott is a friend and a colleague and this is a dignified statement that is worth reading.

“He will continue to make a huge contribution to his community, our council and our party.”

Coun Wilkinson has not said whether he is longlisted but also said on social media: “It is disappointing that the Labour Party has not offered local members a broad choice of candidates in this selection.

“Labour is nothing without its membership and they deserve the opportunity to select who they wish.

“I look forward to continuing to work with Scott on the council.”

The seat has been held by Conservative Craig Whittaker since 2010 – Mr Whittaker has announced he is standing down at the next General Election.