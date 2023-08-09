Calderdale Council pledges to continue investing cash in Halifax's Piece Hall

The historic venue had told the council that, in the face of riding operating costs, it needed ongoing investment to sustain its activities and contribution to the borough’s culture and economy.

Leader of the council, Councillor Jane Scullion, said: “We are incredibly proud of The Piece Hall and everything The Piece Hall Trust continues to do to keep this magnificent destination firmly on the map.

"Our continued investment in The Piece Hall reaffirms the council’s commitment to this distinctive cultural, heritage, trade and community asset.

“I think I speak for the whole borough and beyond when I say how much pride and wellbeing the world-class Live at The Piece Hall music season has brought. The knock-on effect for surrounding businesses and Calderdale’s national profile is palpable.”