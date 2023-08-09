News you can trust since 1853
BREAKING
Mail Online suspends Dan Wootton amid investigation into allegations
British Museum stabbing: Man injured and another arrested
Simon Jordan reveals prostate cancer diagnosis in powerful message
DJ Casper - creator of 2000s dance classic Cha Cha Slide - dead at 58
Sandra Bullock's longtime partner dead at 57 after secret ALS battle
Coronation Street and Doctors star dead at 75 after cancer battle

Calderdale Council pledges to continue investing cash in Halifax's Piece Hall

Calderdale Council has agreed to continue giving funding to Halifax’s Piece Hall for the next two years.
By Sarah Fitton
Published 9th Aug 2023, 11:00 BST- 1 min read

The historic venue had told the council that, in the face of riding operating costs, it needed ongoing investment to sustain its activities and contribution to the borough’s culture and economy.

Leader of the council, Councillor Jane Scullion, said: “We are incredibly proud of The Piece Hall and everything The Piece Hall Trust continues to do to keep this magnificent destination firmly on the map.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"Our continued investment in The Piece Hall reaffirms the council’s commitment to this distinctive cultural, heritage, trade and community asset.

“I think I speak for the whole borough and beyond when I say how much pride and wellbeing the world-class Live at The Piece Hall music season has brought. The knock-on effect for surrounding businesses and Calderdale’s national profile is palpable.”

Since reopening in 2017, The Piece Hall has added nearly £10.2 million to the local economy on average each year.

Related topics:Calderdale CouncilHalifaxCalderdale