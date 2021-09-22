Calderdale Council reiterates its commitment to help prevent suicides in the borough

The authority works in partnership with a range of organisations to help Calderdale to be a place without suicides, where people do not consider suicide as a solution to the difficulties they face, and a place that supports people at a time of personal crisis and builds individual and community resilience for improved lives.

The Leader of Calderdale Council, Coun Tim Swift (Lab, Town) said the increase in people taking their own lives in Calderdale and across West Yorkshire is of great concern and the authority was taking this very seriously.

“Every suicide is devastating and can have a profound impact on every one of us.

Calderdale Council leader Tim Swift

“Suicide can be prevented, with the right support.

“We will continue to work with other organisations, as part of the Suicide Prevention Group, to do all we can to reduce the rate in Calderdale.

“We know that opening up about mental health and other issues can be hard, but talking to others about suicidal feelings can really help.

“We want anyone who is struggling to know that they are not alone.

“This World Suicide Prevention Day, we are raising awareness of the support available for anyone with suicidal thoughts, and for those bereaved or affected by suicide,” he said.

Recently scrutiny board councillors wanted more details as to how these goals would be achieved and were told an action plan would be in place.

Some actions as to how this can be done are now included in the Calderdale Suicide Prevention Group’s Suicide Prevention Plan.

These include reducing the risk of suicide in key high-risk groups, and tailored approaches to improve mental health in specific groups.

Work is underway to join up services better so that people with multiple and complex needs get the right support at the right time, says the plan.

The council is also continuing to work with partner organisations to put measures in place which are shown to reduce suicides in public locations.

Providing better information and support to those bereaved or affected by suicide is also seen as a key step.

West Yorkshire and Harrogate Health and Care Partnership has now also launched a regional suicide prevention portal, which includes information on where to get support in Calderdale.

The new website can be accessed online at https://suicidepreventionwestyorkshire.co.uk and it is dedicated to helping people with suicidal thoughts and those concerned for the mental wellbeing of anyone who lives in West Yorkshire.