Calderdale councillor who tried to take own life urges others to seek help before it is too late

Rob Holden, who has now resigned his seats on Calderdale Council and Ripponden Parish Council, says it was only sheer luck he was discovered in time after trying to end his life one day earlier in June.

The Independent says he has now stepped down from his council seat – he represented Ryburn ward on the borough council – and voluntary roles to give himself time and space in order to allow himself the best chance of a full recovery.

Mr Holden said he had posted on social media about what has happened to encourage people who feel depressed to seek help which is available through a number of support organisations.

“This isn’t a post for sympathy, it’s to try and encourage anyone feeling low or depressed to seek help before it’s too late, if it could happen to me then it could happen to everyone.

“For those that are suffering, don’t suffer in silence,” he said.

Mr Holden listed organisations which can listen and help, including Samaritans’ 24-hour service each day (phone 116 123), Mind (0300 123 3393, 9am to 6pm, Monday to Friday), CALM (0800 58 58 58) helpline for men, 5pm to midnight daily, SANE (0300 304 7000) which offers emotional support, and Calderdale-founded Andy’s Man Club (andysmanclub.co.uk) – all have an online presence.

Mr Holden said he had suffered from clinical depression, for which he had not sought or received any treatment, for some years.

He understood that in the place he found himself in, talking to someone seemed like a mammoth task but encouraged people to overcome those feelings to get the help they needed.