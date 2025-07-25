Calderdale councillors hear how council helps identify grooming gangs

Calderdale councillors have been hearing how grooming gang concerns are dealt with in the borough.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Questions tabled by Liberal Democrat group leader Coun Paul Bellenger (Greetland and Stainland) sought more information about the issue, given a statement supporting the government’s announcement of a national inquiry by leader of the council, Coun Jane Scullion (Lab, Luddenden Foot).

He asked: “What work is taking place to identify any grooming gangs active or based in Calderdale, and have any yet been identified?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“What work is being undertaken with schools to identify signs of young girls being targeted when leaving school, a tactic known to be used by grooming gangs?

Councillors have been discussing the issue

“What are the current figures for Calderdale regarding reports of child grooming or sexual exploitation?

“And if any gangs have been identified, what are the arrest figures within Calderdale for recent years?”

Responding, Coun Adam Wilkinson (Lab, Sowerby Bridge), cabinet member for children and young people’s services, said there were regular meetings with partners several times a week to identify perpetrators and any links to them that would serve grooming gangs active in Calderdale.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Intelligence reports and exploitation concerns were shared by West Yorkshire Police with the council’s children’s services, the youth justice service and the probation service, he said.

Councillor Adam Wilkinson

Children’s safety was also discussed which would help identify networks, hot spots and associates, said Coun Wilkinson.

An Ofsted inspection this April had found the council had a “rigorous approach” in its arrangements for monitoring such risks to children outside their home.

Council officers offered schools group sessions at assemblies to make children aware of situations, risks, where they could get help and how to keep themselves safe, with a similar lesson plan also offered by the police.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coun Wilkinson added: “There have been a large number of investigations into grooming gang activity in Calderdale over the past decade that has brought many successful convictions.

“At present, there are 36 young people who are being protected by the child sexual exploitation team for a range of risks outside the home but there is no evidence they are being groomed by gangs.”

Coun Wilkinson said, since 2015, there had been 114 arrests for such offences, with 10 people awaiting trial and 29 convicted.

“A number of investigations are ongoing, therefore it is not unreasonable to expect further charges and convictions over the coming months and years,” he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a later debate on the inquiry at the meeting, Coun Wilkinson said past failures had been acknowledged, and both West Yorkshire Police and the council had issued public apologies for those failures.

“We have not shied away from acknowledging the failures of the past and the perpetrators of these abhorrent crimes are being put behind bars.

“This does not mean the work is done – far from it,” said Coun Wilkinson.

The council approved an amendment to a motion agreeing to contribute “openly, transparently and with integrity” to disclose information it holds on child sexual exploitation and grooming gangs to the inquiry, ensure scrutiny through the Children and Young People’s scrutiny board and to continue to support victims of recent and historic cases to come forward and assist them and the police in bringing perpetrators to justice.