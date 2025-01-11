Calderdale councillors should get allowances rise says standards board
Members recommended an increase – which will be around £300 for the year – be approved by a meeting of the full Calderdale Council, which will make the final decision.
The council’s standards committee were not entirely in agreement over the proposal.
Coun Joe Thompson (Lab, Town), supported by Coun Felicity Issott (Con, Ryburn) proposed that the committee should recommend no increase.
Referencing the council’s ongoing struggle to balance its budget, Coun Thompson said: “My suggestion and recommendation is that we freeze allowances given the massive pressure the council is facing.”
Coun Issott agreed the optics of a rise were not good and noted the amount was similar to the Winter Fuel Allowance which the Government nationally had decided not to give some pensioners.
However, Coun Mike Barnes (Lab, Skircoat) said despite inherently supporting Coun Thompson’s viewpoint – and along with Coun Regan Dickenson (Con, Brighouse) he had not accepted increases in recent years – some councillors did need the extra money.
He knew some who had reduced their working hours to undertake council work and needed the increase.
“But we should be encouraging those councillors who don’t need it not to accept it,” said Coun Barnes.
The council’s head of legal, Ian Hughes, briefed councillors that the increase was linked to the 3.52 per cent adjustment which the council’s staff had been awarded.
On the basic allowance – monthly £998.81 – the adjustment for councillors worked out at about £300 extra for the year, he said.
The increase would be higher for those with additional special responsibility allowances.
Lay members of the committee – which is made up of a mixture of councillors and lay members – believed the rise should be recommended to full council.
Chairman, Rev Canon Hilary Barber, said it was not pay but an allowance and enabled them to do council work properly, and Calderdale’s allowances were some of the lowest in the country.
A majority agreed to support Coun Barnes’ recommendation that full council should approve the increase, while “actively” encouraging those who did not need it not to accept it.