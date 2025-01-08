Calderdale councillors to reveal their budget plans as £10.8m deficit predicted

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Calderdale councillors will be tabling their budget proposals when they meet next week.

et out their spending plans – including any service cuts to make savings that might have to be considered – when they meet at Halifax Town Hall on Monday, January 13.

These will be tabled “on the night”.

They will also receive an update on the authority’s revenue budget.

In December, councillors were warned that despite many savings targets for the 2024-25 budget being on track, increasing social care costs were busting the budget.

The position last month showed an in-year budget deficit of £10.8m predicted – up from the £8.4m estimated after the first quarter – for 2024-25.

Much of the overspend relates to packages for adults and children’s social care, which councils have to legally provide.

Despite extra money included in the 2024-25 budget to cover additional demand, the need for care packages has outstripped that, councillors were told.

Currently more than 70 per cent of the council’s revenue budget is taken by by the cost of providing the packages.

Cabinet’s budget recommendations will then go out to consultation and can be scrutinised by other councillors.

Related issues the councillors will also consider include calculation of the borough’s council tax base and they are also asked to confirm the council will participate in the Leeds City Region Business Rates Pool in 2025-26 ,as it has done in recent years.

They will also consider some waste and recycling centre closures.

The meeting includes a questions from members of the public and other councillors section.