Artist impression of the Halifax leisure centre and swimming pool

The Council was named as one of the successful bidders for round one of the Government's Levelling Up Fund.

The local authority bid for the money to help deliver the new building on the site of the existing North Bridge Leisure Centre in Halifax.

A modern gym, six-lane pool, sports hall, wellness suite and adventure climb are just some of features of the new centre.

The Government’s £4.8 billion Levelling Up Fund is being invested in infrastructure that improves everyday life across the UK, including regenerating town centres and high streets, upgrading local transport and investing in cultural and heritage assets.

Councillor Jane Scullion, Calderdale Council’s Cabinet Member for Regeneration and Strategy, said: “We are ambitious for the future of Calderdale. Our plans for the fantastic new leisure centre and pool, and the exciting works at Beech Hill, show our commitment to people’s health and wellbeing and our inclusive economic recovery.

“We are thrilled with the funding we have received. This is national recognition that our plans will be of real benefit to local communities and the strength of our area.

“Our teams worked extremely hard on the funding bids and continue to put huge amounts of passion and energy into providing fabulous new facilities for local people which also tackle the climate emergency and help reduce inequalities.”

This week has also seen the announcement of another share of national funding for Calderdale, with £390,000 of Estate Regeneration Fund money from the Government Department for Levelling up, Housing and Communities going towards the second phase of an extensive programme of work to regenerate the Beech Hill area of Halifax.