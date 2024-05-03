Calderdale local election results 2024 LIVE: All the Calderdale Council election results as they are announced
The local election results for Calderdale Council are due to be announced today – follow our live blog for all the latest.
Calderdale local election results 2024 LIVE: follow the Calderdale Council election results as they are announced
Calderdale local election results 2024 LIVE: context
Our reporter John Greenwood @LDR_JohnG explains the context going into this year’s election.
Calderdale local election results 2024 LIVE: the candidates
Calderdale Council is made up of 51 elected Councillors (Members). They represent the 17 wards in Calderdale and decide Calderdale’s aims, objectives and policies. Three councillors serve each ward for four years, with elections taking place three years out of every four - one council seat is open for election in each ward when these occur.
Here are the 74 candidates contesting the 17 seats that are up for election:
Brighouse: Kim Atkinson (Green); Geraldine Carter (Conservative); Frank Darnley (Labour), Jennie Rigg (Liberal Democrat).
Calder: Josh Fenton-Glynn (Labour); Christopher David Lee (Conservative); Mark Stanley (Green); Chris Wadsworth (Liberal Democrat).
Elland: Barry Crossland (Green); Peter Hunt (Conservative); Khuram Majid (Labour); Richard Phillips (Liberal Democrat).
Greetland and Stainland: Paul Bellenger (Liberal Democrat); Alex Greenwood (Conservative); Jacquelyn Haigh (Green); Mark Andrew Pitkethly (Labour).
Hipperholme and Lightcliffe: Samuel Ackroyd (Labour); Catherine Graham (Green); George Robinson (Conservative); Nikki Stocks (Liberal Democrat).
Illingworth and Mixenden: Laura Beesley (Green); Sara Gaunt (Independent); Sean Loftus (Independent); Stephen Padgett (Conservative); Nicholas Daniel Proctor (Liberal Democrat); Shane David Taylor (Labour).
Luddenden Foot: Christine Bampton-Smith (Liberal Democrat); Jane Scullion (Labour); Jill Smith-Moorhouse (Conservative); Kate Sweeny (Green).
Northowram and Shelf: Elaine Hey (Green); Allen Gary Slingsby (Labour); John Vaughan (Conservative).
Ovenden: Anne Edith Baines (Conservative); Sean Bamforth (Liberal Democrat); Danielle Durrans (Labour); Finn Jensen (Green).
Park: Sabir Hussain (Green); Samuel James Jackson (Liberal Democrat); Naveed Khan (Conservative); Shakir Saghir (Workers Party); Sadia Zaman (Labour).
Rastrick: Andrew Bramley (Green); Peter Judge (Labour); Joseph Paul Stephen Matthews (Conservative); Bernadette Denise Stancliffe (Liberal Democrat).
Ryburn: Cordelia Prescott (Green); Rosemary Tatchell (Liberal Democrat); Robert Thornber (Conservative); Leah Webster (Labour).
Skircoat: Oliver James Gibson (Conservative); Michael Holdsworth (Liberal Democrat); Ann Kingstone (Labour); Robert Orange (Green).
Sowerby Bridge: David Booth (Green); Mark Edwards (Conservative); Diana Margaret Harris (Liberal Democrat); Adam Wilkinson (Labour).
Todmorden: Kye Abdul (Liberal Democrat); Brian Matthew Carter (Conservative); Diana Tremayne (Labour); Kieran Turner (Green).
Town: Vishal Gupta (Conservative); Elliot Hey (Green); Garry Prashad (Liberal Democrat); Kelly Thornham (Labour).
Warley: Sohail Ashfaq (Independent); Stephen Baines (Conservative); Martin Robert Davies (Freedom Alliance); Ashley Evans (Liberal Democrat); Ben Jancovich (Labour); Katie Witham (Green).
Calderdale local election results 2024 LIVE: welcome
Today, the counting of votes and declaration of results will take place in Calderdale, with one councillor elected for each of Calderdale’s 17 wards.