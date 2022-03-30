Calderdale Parliamentary boundaries: Deadline looms to have your say on major changes

The Boundary Commission for England (BCE) is undertaking an independent and impartial review of all constituencies in England, to make the number of electors in each constituency roughly the same. The number of constituencies in England will also increase to 543.

This is the second consultation period, inviting comments on proposals for new constituency boundaries – some of which have substantial changes suggested.

In Calderdale, changes are proposed to the boundaries of the Calder Valley and Halifax constituencies as well as the creation of a new Batley and Hipperholme constituency.

The Boundary Commission for England has made it proposals in Calderdale

Robin Tuddenham, Chief Executive of Calderdale Council and Returning Officer, said: “This review of Parliamentary constituencies includes a number of proposed changes for residents in Calderdale, so it’s a good idea to have a look at the Boundary Commission website to check how the changes may affect you.

“Many people may already have taken part in the first consultation, but this is another chance to have your say about the proposals.”

The deadline to comment is April 4 2022.

Secretary to the Boundary Commission for England, Tim Bowden, said: “The 2023 Boundary Review will rebalance the number of electors represented by each MP.

"It’s important that the constituencies we shape reflect your local community as best as possible. We received over 34,000 responses during our first consultation last year which are available online for the public to read and comment on. We’re inviting more people to have their say in our current secondary consultation, which is open now until April 4.

“Help us to get our proposals right for your area by telling us your views via bcereviews.org.uk. We’re looking forward to hearing your feedback, and we take every response into account during our review of constituency boundaries.”

What is being proposed?

According to the commission the existing Halifax constituency has an electorate within the permitted range, whereas the existing Calder Valley constituency is above the permitted range.

The commission is proposing that the Hipperholme and Lightcliffe ward be transferred from the Calder Valley constituency to a proposed Batley and Hipperholme constituency, based largely on the existing Batley and Spen constituency.

In order to bring the two Calderdale constituencies within the permitted electorate range, the two wards of Sowerby Bridge and Warley, and the two wards of Brighouse and Rastrick are exchanged between the proposed Halifax and Calder Valley constituencies.

How the new wards will look

The Halifax constituency will consist of these wards: Brighouse, Illingworth and Mixenden, Northowram and Shelf, Ovenden, Park, Rastrick, Skircoat, Town

The Calder Valley constituency will consist of these wards: Calder, Elland, Greetland and Stainland, Luddendenfoot, Ryburn, Sowerby Bridge, Todmorden, Warley.

The Hipperholme and Lightcliffe ward that is currently in the Calder Valley constituency will be transferred to the new Batley and Hipperholme constituency. The other wards there are Batley East, Batley West, Birstall and Birkenshaw, Cleckheaton, Liversedge and Gomersal