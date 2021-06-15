LiveCalderdale reacts to Boris Johnson announcement on restrictions being delayed by four weeks
Businesses and people have reacted to the news that national restrictions will not be eased for another four weeks.
The Prime Minister made the announcement yesterday evening confirming a delay to the next step of the lifting of restrictions.
Last updated: Tuesday, 15 June, 2021, 09:28
‘Freedom Day’ delayed by four weeks due to concerns of Delta virus
Step 4 of the lifting of restrictions will be delayed by up to four weeks and the vaccination programme accelerated to respond to the rapid spread of the Delta variant, the Prime Minister has confirmed.
The Roadmap has always been led by data and not dates, and the government has said its four tests have not been met. In order to offer two vaccine doses to more people, prevent thousands of unnecessary deaths and protect the NHS, Step 4 will be delayed by up to four weeks to Monday 19 July.
Many businesses and people have taken to social media reacting to the announcement. Here is what the borough has been saying.