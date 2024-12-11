Calderdale residents set to get less of a discount on their council tax

Calderdale Council is reducing the discount it offers on council tax for some residents.

Working-age households who qualify for the reduction scheme – which lessens the amount of council tax people who are struggling financially have to pay – will see the amount of relief reduced from 81 per cent of the full amount to 70 per cent.

However, the minimum level of award will be increased to £5 per week, up from £2.

The “second adult” rebate, which is discretionary, will be removed from the scheme.

Halifax Town Hall

Pensioner households who qualify will not be affected by the changes and will continue to get 100 per cent relief, cabinet members decided.#

Calderdale Council cabinet members also agreed options should be considered as part of the budget-setting process for future years going forward.

The decision follows a consultation after a budget decision earlier this year which commits the council to save £1m from the scheme from next year.

It currently costs the council £16.1m a year, of which £9.75m related to working age support, councillors were told.

The decision is made against the authority’s battle to balance its books.

It is currently forecast to overspend its budget for 2024-25 by more than £10m, largely due to spiralling demand for social care services it has a legal responsibility to provide.

Cabinet member for Public Health, Coun Tim Swift, said the decision was made with “considerable regret”.

“Over the last 10 years we have worked to retain levels because we recognise how important it is to families,” he said.

Originally, it had been a 100 per cent relief scheme operated nationally until a decision by the Conservative-Liberal Democrat coalition Government in 2013 not only put the responsibility onto local authorities but also reduced the relief by 10 per cent, said Coun Swift (Lab, Town).

It should have remained a national scheme – changing this been a “disgraceful” decision from the start, leading the council to the position it found itself in, he claimed.

