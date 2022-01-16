Call made for Calderdale councillors' allowances to be raised

Calderdale Council’s Standards Committee agreed to recommend to the full council, who will make a decision, that members’ allowances should rise in line with the pay award given to officers this year – one per cent – after several years where councillors have been urged not to support a rise.

They also recommend an independent review into the granting of allowances.

Could councillors get a rise in their allowances

Chair, Rev Canon Hilary Barber, said it was high time there was a review and he backed the rise for 2022-23, although it was not an issue the committee’s he and other independent members could vote on.

Rev Canon Barber said the whole point of standing as a lay member on the Standards Committee was about encouraging people to stand in public life and in public decision-making.

He referenced a local press headline which read “elected members vote themselves additional pay” but he said this was not the case.

“This is not pay, it is an allowance, a bit like a clergyman stipend, which is enough money to allow you to do the job that you are being asked to carry out.

“And if we want to have dedicated, well-respected people from across all walks of life, we need to ensure that they are able to do so, that by having a sum of money that enables them to do it properly,” he said.

Rev Canon Barber said the committee had already mentioned loss of earnings, lack of a pension scheme and issues ranging from child care cover to care at the other end of life, for example if councillors had partners suffering from dementia – councillors needed support to allow them to do their jobs.

“I think it is incumbent on Calderdale as a local authority to ensure that those things are firmly in place and I do believe that Calderdale Council has been reluctant to increase, for political reasons, the allowance over the last four or five years.

“I do think that context is now rapidly changing with inflation and the cost of living,” he said.

It was also “high time” for a review

Coun Jane Scullion (Lab, Luddenden Foot) said she believed the rise should be recommended this year and Calderdale’s allowances were lagging behind those of neighbouring authorities.

Linkage with staff pay was important because it gave a link to the cost of living, she said.

Coun Mike Barnes (Lab, Skircoat) said personally he did not think members should look for an increase and asked if members could refuse it.

Head of Legal, Ian Hughes, said members could refuse or decline an allowance in full or in part.

Coun Megan Swift (Lab, Town) said the issue had been used for political reasons – and not by just one party.

Independent member Kathy Beevers said a review seemed sensible and she would support it, and another independent member, Andrew Johnson said with inflation going up it was time councillors were given a rise.

The basic monthly allowance councillors are paid is £879.92, with higher amounts avauilable with special responsibility posts, for example Cabinet positions, group leaders, and service on outside boards.