Calderdale Council has been given the money from the Government to spend on its green spaces.

But with 17 council wards in Calderdale, it would not mean much for each area, councillors have been told.

It is likely to be spent in the most disadvantaged communities, where residents do not have access to much green space.

West View Park, Warley Road, Halifax.

Raising the issue at a full Calderdale Council meeting, Coun Ashley Evans (Lib Dem, Warley) said announcement of the money was not before time as the borough’s parks were in dire need of it.

He knew of broken play equipment at Warley Town Park, Halifax, he said, and overgrown docks and nettles alongside dilapidated and potholed footpaths at West View Park, Halifax – both in his ward.

There was also need for more community wardens to patrol parks, said Coun Evans, citing an example of young footballers being “chased out” of one.

Additionally, volunteers had been struggling for responses from officers when raising questions, he said.

Cabinet member for Public Services and Communities, Coun Jenny Lynn (Lab, Park) said officers were looking where this money might best be spent, particularly in disadvantaged communities who did not have much green space.

She noted what Coun Evans had said about broken play equipment but said she did not recognise his description of West View Park.