Cash to improve Calderdale tennis on the horizon with link up with Lawn Tennis Association

Last October, the Government announced it was investing £22 million into public tennis courts, working with the LTA.

Calderdale Council Cabinet member for Public Services and Communities, Coun Jenny Lynn (Lab, Park) told councillors: “We are pleased to say that the LTA have approached Calderdale as a local authority they would like to work with, and invest in, to help improve our courts.

“The LTA have revised their funding approach and can now support the refurb on public park courts with grant funding – and not just interest free loan as was the case previously.

Tennis courts in Center Vale Park, Todmorden

“We will be working with the LTA this year on an audit of all Calderdale parks with tennis courts, current court condition, estimated costs to refurb and life-cycle costs of the facilities stock.

“This will lead to improved courts and exploring operating models moving forward,” she said.

Coun Felicity Issott (Con, Ryburn) said there were not many public or council owned tennis courts left in Caldedale’s control as many groups as leased them.

“There are two tennis courts in Ripponden which were undergoing the process of trying to go through a community asset transfer but unfortunately due to the significant length of time that has not happened and now they are in an unplayable state.

“I am really pleased to read in your report there is £22 million worth of public funding coming from the Government into the refurbishment of courts, which is supported by the LTA and the LTA in turn have identified Calderdale as an area they would like to work with.

“Can I seek your assurances that the courts in Ripponden will receive some of this funding as a growing Soyland and Ripponden tennis group are now having to seek facilities at Ryburn School, as the ones at Ripponden are completely unplayable for competitive tennis?” she said.

Coun Lynn said she honestly did not know if these particular courts were included in the bid for the LTA funding but would certainly make inquiries and get a written answer to Coun Issott.

The question was raised at the questions-to-Cabinet section of a reconvened meeting of the full Calderdale Council.