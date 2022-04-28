Chemical company's proposals will safeguard 350 jobs

Based in Wyke, Nufarm is an agricultural chemical company that operates from a huge site on Wyke Lane, and is one of the biggest employers in that area of the District.

Last year the company submitted a planning application to extend and upgrade facilities on the site.

Effluent is processed on the site, but due to limited facilities this waste water is not at a standard where it can be disposed of using the sewage system.

Currently this waste water is transported daily by a fleet of tankers to a treatment plant in Esholt, over 10 miles away, where it can safely be disposed of.

The new planning application is for the construction of a water purification plant that will allow this waste to be treated on site before being disposed of into the sewer system.

The company said building such a facility on site would remove 24 HGVs from Bradford’s roads a day.

The application was also for two micro bio-reactor tanks, two effluent buffer tanks, two holding tanks, a process water tank, a materials store building, a chemical storage area, new drainage works and the resurfacing an existing access road.

Nufarm said in their application that the work would secure the 350 jobs based at the site.

The application has now been approved by planning officers at Bradford Council.