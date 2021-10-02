Committee rejects farmer's bid for Calderdale agricultural and equestrian building

Calderdale councillors agreed with planning officers that there were concerns about the impact the building – situated in green belt and former site of Faugh Farm – would have on the landscape and use of the track to access it.

Planning officers argued special circumstances had not been demonstrated that would outweigh the potential harm.

But speaking for Mr Sutcliffe, Robert McKenzie, of MacMarshalls Rural Chartered Surveyors and Planning Consultants, said exceptions for the green belt could include agricultural buildings and others for sport and recreation.

Councillors rejected the plans for the building in Calderdale

He said it was felt more appropriate to apply for one building encompassing both uses to reduce the larger impact on the green belt which two buildings would have rather than one.

The key point was the buildings would be used to store the machinery and equipment for looking after livestock at the site without having to transport it on and off every time, and for Mr Sutcliffe’s wife’s horses.

The track had been in use for generations, said Mr McKenzie.

The land’s owner, Will Vaughan, also spoke in support of his tenant farmer Mr Sutcliffe, saying he and his wife were young farmers who lived and were well known locally, and had livestock there.

Coun Josh Fenton-Glynn (Lab, Calder) had written in support of the application and Wadsworth Parish Council also supported the application. No objections had been received about the application.

But Coun Stephen Baines (Con, Northowram and Shelf) said he thought the officers had got their judgement right and proposed the plans be refused permission.

Coun Colin Hutchinson (Lab, Skircoat) seconded Coun Baines’ proposal, and Calderdale Council’s Planning Committee agreed.

Planning officers had said the application was for a mixed use development in the green belt, where exceptions could include agricultural buildings, but there were no allowances for mixed use.

As well as being unhappy with the impact on the openness of the landscape despite suggested planting to screen it, they were also concerned about extension and increased use of the track onto the site.

Highways officer Andrew Dmoch said this would include things like vets’ visits and use of vehicles at the site – it was more the effect this might have on walkers using a nearby public right of way that was a concern.