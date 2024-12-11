Coun Jane Scullion: A Christmas list which doesn’t involve much spending at all...

The Halifax Starlight Parade 2024, an event which saw thousands of people descend on the town to enjoy the festivities. Photo: Bruce Fitzgerald Photography

​This time of year the papers are full of Christmas lists: the best presents to buy, best books of the year and even the best puddings for Christmas dinner (the answer is always Yorkshire puddings, surely!)?

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Coun Jane Scullion, Leader Calderdale Council, writes:

This is a very different kind of Christmas list, one which doesn’t involve much spending at all.

First on my Christmas list is children. It is sheer pleasure to watch a child turn a cardboard box into a pirate ship, rocket or motor car and that’s often more satisfying all round than something that needs batteries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Next on my list is our neighbours, listening to them, asking if there is anything you can get them down the shops and popping a card through the door. As human beings we are drawn to interact with others – I hate this new fashion for self-service machines in the supermarkets – I like talking to the folk on the tills.

Being active is my next one. When it is cold and grey in it’s hard to drag yourself outside. But we know that it is worth doing for health reasons and certainly I was heartened by an article which said that just four minutes superfast walking every day could help keep you healthy. (I’ve been ill recently and found I had to stop for a breather every time I walked up the hill from Halifax Station to the Town Hall. I knew I was on the road to recovery when I could do it in one go!)

And we should also give the old brain muscle a bit of exercise. Put down the phone and get off social media. Get a book from the our libraries or, indeed, from one of the many other places you can find second hand books these days, railways stations, coffee shops, banks and even some of the old telephone boxes in our hilltop villages.

Another everyday thing to do in what often seems like a long winter in our part of Yorkshire is simply to be grateful and count our blessings. When we had the recent snow, rain and wind I felt grateful to live in a stone house with a roof over my head, protected from the elements. We don’t realise how fortunate we are compared to many.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And at this time of year we should all chase that feeling of warmth and satisfaction that comes from making a contribution to improving our community: there is nothing like a bit of litter picking, selling raffle tickets for Overgate Hospice or doing a bit of baking for a good cause, to give you that internal glow. New Year resolution anyone?

Another Christmas holiday thing to do that doesn’t cost any money is just to give yourself a break. Take a break from the news on TV and the terrible things happening around the world. Watch something completely different, like Top of the Pops from 1992 or Repair Shop where an old toy is mended and tears are shed – my favourite is ‘Saving Lives at Sea’. I don’t know why, but there is something about the sheer bravery and human kindness of the lifeboat crews that gets to me.

My final Christmas item might cost a tiny bit. Give yourself permission to do something nice, just for you. The simplest things can give us joy, like old-fashioned sweets of childhood from Halifax Market, a bit of a boogie around the kitchen, an old movie, a drink in your local or some quirky thing that is just you. Do something for yourself, you deserve it. Merry Christmas.