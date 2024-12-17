Coun Paul Bellenger: Time to legislate on e-scooters

A man rides an e-scooter on Oxford Street on November 14, 2024 in London. During an appearance before the Commons Transport Committee, Transport Secretary Louise Haigh stated that the use of privately-owned e-scooters faces legislation, in a move that would make them legal for use on roads, with the current rules facing criticism due to lack of clarity and regulation. A series of rental trials continues across the country, which allow the use of certain e-scooters on public roads. Regulations could include a speed limit of 20km per hour, plus minimum braking and maximum acceleration requirements. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)

​E-scooters and e-bikes are perhaps the most polarising transport innovations of the past decade. People who are pro point to them being a cheap and efficient means of urban mobility. Those against say they are dangerous to the point of being ‘death traps’.

Coun Paul Bellenger writes: I personally have seen the way in which these vehicles are used and the complete disregard many users have for the Highway Code and the safety of pedestrians and other road users.

CoMoUK, the national organisation for shared transport, estimates that 750,000 privately owned, unregulated e-scooters are currently in use in the UK. Department for Transport figures show there were 1,292 collisions involving e-scooters in 2023, and 1,387 casualties involving people riding them.

Calling for tighter restrictions and enforcement, Conservative peer Lord Blencathra described e-scooters a ‘silent killing machines’.

A 2022 House of Lords paper, ‘E-scooters: The road ahead’, noted that e-scooters are a hazard to blind people, citing the Royal National Institute of Blind People’s evidence that ‘micromobility vehicles such as e-scooters are extremely difficult for blind and partially sighted people to see, and operate quietly which also makes them difficult to hear’.

I would like to see government doing more to regulate who can buy e-bikes and scooters and how people can be protected against any damage or injury caused by the misuse of them.

Under the Road Traffic Act of 1988, they are classed as motor vehicles, which means the same rules apply to them as to cars. Any motorised vehicle on the road must have insurance covering any accident or injury claim by any third party. So, if motor vehicles, electric cars now included, must have insurance, then surely, and certainly in my opinion, electric scooters/bikes should also have insurance, and maybe even pay a contribution to road tax.

I am sure my suggestion will not go down well with those who own one. However, I would rather see the safety of people come first, before the need of accessible transport for those who probably don’t really need it.

Currently, e-scooters live in a grey area of the law where they are legal to buy but illegal to ride in public (unless part of a trial). Yet we still see many people using them. Though used by people of various ages, I would be inclined to say, predominantly by younger people who are not old enough to drive a car and have very little or no road sense. They also don’t understand the needs of a car driver, the space they require, and the lack of visibility in certain directions, i.e. blind spots.

There was widespread criticism of the failure to address e-scooter law in the King’s Speech, with campaigners demanding tighter safety rules be introduced. Former Transport Secretary Louise Haigh said she would “absolutely” press ahead with legislating private zero-emission electric scooters.

Which I guess is a start, and not before time. I also hope this is extended to the e-bikes. These are just as dangerous as scooters and becoming even more popular with people using them for commuting to work due to them being faster and easier to use on inclines.