Coun Steven Leigh: Calderdale Council Christmas carol

​​It was a cold and frosty December evening in Calderdale and whilst Christmas cheer was being spread far and wide across the Valleys and Towns, no joy was to be found in the local Council Chamber.

Calderdale Council Conservative Group leader Coun Steven Leigh, writes:

This year, Calderdale Council’s Cabinet found itself haunted by its own Christmas Ghosts, who were forcing the Labour Leadership to reflect on its awful past decisions, grapple with its present proposals, and look ahead to the future consequences.

The Ghost of Past Promises whispered, “Do you remember the promises? The promise to protect your local pensioners on bitterly cold winter nights. The promise to support your local farming communities. The promise to not raise taxes on working people. You broke them all.”

Following many years of Conservative government, many Calderdale residents were hopeful after Labour’s victory in the July General Election. But these hopes were quickly shattered.

The new Labour government removed Winter Fuel Payments for pensioners above the pension credit threshold making many pensioners more vulnerable this winter, imposed higher taxes in the form of Employer National Insurance hikes which will disproportionally affect those on lower incomes, and created a new inheritance tax on family farms.

Next came the Ghost of Labour flip-flops, who thanked the Council for being persuaded to reverse their decision to cut Winter Gritting Routes before anyone was seriously hurt, but deplored Labour for only reversing the decision following fierce opposition from local residents and the Conservative and Lib Dem Councillors on the Council.

Finally, the terrifying Ghost of Future Consequences arrived. This Ghost showed a grim future for Calderdale if the Labour Leadership doesn’t change its ways. The Council could collapse under the burden of its financial pressures, town centres across the area could be hollowed-out due to excessive parking charge increases, and public trust in the local democratic process could be broken.

But most ominous of all was the potential environment and human health consequences from the Incinerator in Sowerby Bridge. In a menacing tone the Ghost said, “This Cabinet should be ashamed for its thoughtless decision to grant the Environmental Permit despite repeated campaigns from local residents and full support from the government-appointed Inspector to disallow the Permit for the Incinerator.”

However, as the night drew to a close and at the break of dawn, could it be even remotely possible that the Labour Cabinet would see the light and discover a newfound sense of purpose?

The answer is no – a thriving Calderdale is only possible under a Conservative-led Council where local public services are prioritised, and the needs of local residents are listened to.

In this potential future, the towns will have low parking charges, the air is clean, taxes are low, and quality public services are delivered. This is a brighter and more prosperous future that Calderdale’s residents and businesses rightfully deserve.