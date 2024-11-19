Coun Steven Leigh: From bad to worse - Labour’s Budget and policies are failing Calderdale
By Calderdale Council Conservative Group leader Coun Steven Leigh:
The Labour government’s new Budget introduces over £40 billion in tax rises. The most concerning aspect is an increase in Employer National Insurance contributions, with the rate rising by 1.2 per cent and the threshold dropping from £9,100 to £5,000. According to the government’s Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) and the Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS), the effect of these taxes will hit low and middle-income households the hardest.
Residents now risk losing pay raises, bonuses, and potentially even their jobs as businesses struggle to absorb these extra costs.
History shows that tax rises of this magnitude never lead to sustainable economic growth.
Whilst there may be a short-lived sugar rush as spending increases in the first couple of years, the OBR’s projections show Labour’s Budget will result in lower economic growth than the previous Conservative Budget, alongside an increase in national debt and lower wage growth.
However, Labour promises to direct the revenue from these taxes into public services, which could be good news. But they have yet to announce any meaningful reforms to ensure these investments are effective. The last 14 years shows that funding alone will does not provide the productivity gains needed to improve the NHS.
Another troubling element of the Budget is its new inheritance taxes for family farms. It was only in March that Calderdale Council passed our Conservative motion to support our local farmers. Sadly, this new tax on farmers breaks another promise by making it harder for farmers and so jeopardising our food supply.
In addition to the tax rises, local residents will feel further constraints with Labour-run Calderdale Council’s plans to impose massive increases to short-stay parking charges in Calderdale. Your local Labour Councillors have had the audacity to increase parking charges by a staggering 400 per cent in Brighouse and Hebden Bridge. The Conservatives are urging Labour to take a more balanced approach which will better support our towns.
On this issue, Labour also intends to bypass future scrutiny by delegating authority to Council Officer over any future changes to parking charges. Moving towards less transparency is neither in the public interest nor is it conducive to good governance.
Finally, my gravest concern regards the Council’s cut to the Winter Gritting Service. I understand the budgetary pressures faced by the Council but to compromise on public safety like this is backwards thinking. For example, the cuts include Ripponden New Bank and Kebroyd Lane in Ryburn Ward, but as people will know these are notoriously steep and are regularly used by local residents, including children on their way to school. These cuts are actively putting local residents, especially children, at risk, so we have urged the Council to revise this decision.