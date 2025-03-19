Coun Steven Leigh: Local Conservative Opposition Budget

The Conservative Group proposed an alternative Budget that aimed to prioritise the needs of local residents. Photo: StockAdobe

​At the end of February, Labour-run Calderdale Council set its Budget for 2025/26. At the Budget Full Council Meeting, the Conservative Group proposed an alternative Budget that aimed to prioritise the needs of local residents while responding responsibly to the challenging economic climate by proposing policies to protect our local economy.

Coun Steven Leigh writes: The Conservative Budget would have limited the Council Tax rises to 3.5 per cent this year, compared to the Labour Budget’s 5 per cent increase – because we want to prevent further financial strain on local residents during these difficult times.

Our Budget included support for the local economy in the short-term by proposing to stop Labour’s planned £700k increase in parking charges, and reintroduce funding for local Christmas trees, lighting, and local switch-on events, which the Council stopped funding last year.

Alongside this, we planned to lay the foundation for long-term economic growth through our commitment to building at least one of the Primary Schools in the Garden Communities across Rastrick and Brighouse.

All this would have been achievable because our Budget proposed to make some tough but necessary cost-saving decisions to help repair the Council’s vulnerable financial position. This included a Review of Council Spending and Commercialisation opportunities to look at the current allocation of funds to ensure these expenditures deliver tangible benefits to Calderdale residents.

This Review would also focus on maximising the revenue potential of public assets. For example, Halifax Town Hall should be made more readily available for private hire events, which could generate income for the Council.

Equally, the Conservative Budget proposed to make small reductions the Council’s Senior Management Team and Workforce because current total employment expenditure for Council stands at £114.4m for the year, which represents 50 per cent of the total Budget. In addition, these savings would enable the Council to add £2.5m to the Council’s Financial Reserves over three years, which would build the Council’s financial resilience and safeguard against future economic shocks.

Our local Conservative Budget was produced under the context that the Labour government has taken a wrecking-ball to the British Economy. Under Labour, the most recent growth figure from quarter 4, 2024, show the economy grew by 0.1 per cent (ONS), whilst inflation has increased to three per cent (BoE).

This is despite them inheriting in July 2024 the fastest growing economy among European G7 countries (IMF), inflation back at the Bank of England target of two per cent (BoE) and employment levels at record highs (ONS). But we are now on the verge of stagflation after just eight months of this Labour government.

The Conservative Budget offered Calderdale’s Residents a responsible and effective alternative to Labour – whose Budget will cost local residents morebwith continued significant increases to Council Tax and cuts to public services.

However, Labour, Liberal Democrat, and Green Councillors voted down the Conservative Opposition Budget.