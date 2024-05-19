Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Calderdale Council’s leader will be staying in the role and she has announced who will be her new deputy.

Following the council elections earlier this month, Coun Jane Scullion will continue to lead Calderdale Council with seven other councillors making up the cabinet.

Coun Scott Patient will be the new deputy leader.

He will retains his Climate Action and Housing brief but also take over the deputy leader role from Coun Tim Swift.

Coun Scott Patient

Coun Swift, a former leader of the council himself, will keep the Public Health portfolio.

Also continuing in their roles are Coun Josh Fenton-Glynn at Adult Services and Wellbeing, Adam Wilkinson at Children and Young People’s Services, Coun Silvia Dacre at Resources, and Coun Sarah Courtney at Regeneration and Transport.

New to the cabinet is Coun Danielle Durrans. The Ovenden councillor takes on the high profile Public Services and Communities brief.

Speaking after the Labour group’s AGM, Coun Scullion said: “My thanks go to Tim Swift for his invaluable contribution to the group, and for his support in my first year as leader.

Coun Jane Scullion

“I am extremely pleased he has agreed to be nominated as our cabinet member for Public Health for the coming year.

“I am looking forward to working with Scott Patient in what will be an important year for the council.

“He has shown great leadership in our work to tackle climate change in this borough.