Council elections 2024: Calderdale Council keeps same leader but there is a new face as her deputy
Following the council elections earlier this month, Coun Jane Scullion will continue to lead Calderdale Council with seven other councillors making up the cabinet.
Coun Scott Patient will be the new deputy leader.
He will retains his Climate Action and Housing brief but also take over the deputy leader role from Coun Tim Swift.
Coun Swift, a former leader of the council himself, will keep the Public Health portfolio.
Also continuing in their roles are Coun Josh Fenton-Glynn at Adult Services and Wellbeing, Adam Wilkinson at Children and Young People’s Services, Coun Silvia Dacre at Resources, and Coun Sarah Courtney at Regeneration and Transport.
New to the cabinet is Coun Danielle Durrans. The Ovenden councillor takes on the high profile Public Services and Communities brief.
Speaking after the Labour group’s AGM, Coun Scullion said: “My thanks go to Tim Swift for his invaluable contribution to the group, and for his support in my first year as leader.
“I am extremely pleased he has agreed to be nominated as our cabinet member for Public Health for the coming year.
“I am looking forward to working with Scott Patient in what will be an important year for the council.
“He has shown great leadership in our work to tackle climate change in this borough.
“This will remain a priority, alongside delivering major projects to enhance the lives of residents such as improved roads and travel, and more housing to allow people to build a good life here.”
