News you can trust since 1853
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
18 hours ago Student found guilty for throwing eggs at King Charles
13 hours ago The Script co-founder and guitarist Mark Sheehan dies aged 46
15 hours ago Police issue new statement over Nicola Bulley case
15 hours ago RCN rejects Government’s pay offer - new 48 hour strike to go ahead
16 hours ago DWP issues holiday warning to Universal Credit and PIP claimants
16 hours ago NHS Unison members accept pay deal offer in England

Bid to create homes on site of hidden away sheds off main road into Halifax

A group of sheds in part of Halifax can be replaced – at least in principle – by a terrace of four new homes, planners say.

By John Greenwood - Local Democracy Reporter
Published 15th Apr 2023, 09:00 BST- 1 min read

Calderdale Council planners have approved an outline planning application for the site off the busy A629 Ovenden Road.

But the planners stress only access is considered at this stage – other matters regarding appearance, landscaping, layout and scale will be considered when a full application has been submitted, so it has not yet got planning permission.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Mr A. Rashid wants to demolish existing sheds and build the homes on the site, which is behind some advertising hoardings.

The shed site, which could become new homes, is behind some advertising hoardings at Ovenden Road, Halifax. Picture: GoogleThe shed site, which could become new homes, is behind some advertising hoardings at Ovenden Road, Halifax. Picture: Google
The shed site, which could become new homes, is behind some advertising hoardings at Ovenden Road, Halifax. Picture: Google
Most Popular

One public representation supported the application. A neighbour said it would enhance the area and help cut out issues with fly-tipping at the site.

Another person objecting was concerned the area’s parking situation will worsen.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A supporting statement says the site is in an area zoned for housing by the council.

The application – numbered 22/01119/OUT – can be viewed on the council’s Planning Portal.

Read More
Trinity Multi-Academy Trust withdraws application for a new school in Brighouse
Related topics:HalifaxCalderdale Council