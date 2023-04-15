Calderdale Council planners have approved an outline planning application for the site off the busy A629 Ovenden Road.

But the planners stress only access is considered at this stage – other matters regarding appearance, landscaping, layout and scale will be considered when a full application has been submitted, so it has not yet got planning permission.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr A. Rashid wants to demolish existing sheds and build the homes on the site, which is behind some advertising hoardings.

The shed site, which could become new homes, is behind some advertising hoardings at Ovenden Road, Halifax. Picture: Google

One public representation supported the application. A neighbour said it would enhance the area and help cut out issues with fly-tipping at the site.

Another person objecting was concerned the area’s parking situation will worsen.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A supporting statement says the site is in an area zoned for housing by the council.