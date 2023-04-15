Bid to create homes on site of hidden away sheds off main road into Halifax
A group of sheds in part of Halifax can be replaced – at least in principle – by a terrace of four new homes, planners say.
Calderdale Council planners have approved an outline planning application for the site off the busy A629 Ovenden Road.
But the planners stress only access is considered at this stage – other matters regarding appearance, landscaping, layout and scale will be considered when a full application has been submitted, so it has not yet got planning permission.
Mr A. Rashid wants to demolish existing sheds and build the homes on the site, which is behind some advertising hoardings.
One public representation supported the application. A neighbour said it would enhance the area and help cut out issues with fly-tipping at the site.
Another person objecting was concerned the area’s parking situation will worsen.
A supporting statement says the site is in an area zoned for housing by the council.