Calderdale Council’s application has been submitted to the Department for Education and the department indicated the council might have a decision some time in February, said Director of Children and Young People’s Services, Julie Jenkins.

If successful the authority hoped to place it in North Halifax where there was a demand for places.

It would also go some way to solving budget issues – if children with special educational needs and disabilities have to go to places outside the area, the council has to pay for transport to get them there.

Calderdale Council’s Director of Children and Young People’s Services, Julie Jenkins

Councillors have heard previously how expensive this is, and demand for the transport, which the authority has to provide, has been increasing.

“If we are successful it would mean a huge investment coming into the borough.

“If we get that, that would be a fantastic boost for us and great provision for our young people,” said Ms Jenkins.

The application is for a “through” school, meaning it would provide places for both primary and secondary education levels.

“What is happening if we can’t find a special school place because of pressure on places in Calderdale is people are travelling outside the borough, it does cost a lot of money in a taxi,” said Ms Jenkins.

Children and Young People’s Scrutiny Board councillors were discussing placements among other budget and service issues.

Last spring, councillors heard one daily journey to and from an out-of-area school costs the authority more than £24,000 a year, and other similar journeys cost sums averaging £8,700 per pupil, per year.

Because of the nature of their needs, some pupils needed to travel by taxi with a care assistant, councillors were told.

Some councillors believe children should be educated in mainstream settings where it is possible but they have recognised there is a shortage of special school places in the borough.

A Freedom of Information request submitted by a member of the public showed that last year of 1,910 children who had education, health and care plans, a total of 1,155 were educated in mainstream settings.

