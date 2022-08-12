Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It might not make money, but the car boot sale had many other benefits for Calderdale if it could be subsidised, senior councillors heard.

Earlier this year Calderdale Council decided to close the car boot sale at North Bridge, Halifax, which it said had been running at a loss for some years.

But even if that were the case it brought goods to people who otherwise might not be able to afford them and also brought social benefits for people to get out and about, said Mr Hunt.

Asking the council’s Cabinet to reconsider the decision, Mr Hunt told councillors in public question time he had attended the sales as both seller and buyer.

“I understand it might be economically unviable on paper, but it could actually be worth bringing back even at a subsidy because that car boot was always really popular and what it did was provide goods and the circulation of goods to part of society that otherwise would struggle to afford clothes and things for one’s home.

“The people who are unable to voice their concerns about its demise are those who might not necessarily have access to the internet and who are otherwise kind of dispossessed and disenfranchised,” he said.

For people with language difficulties as one example, it also brought the opportunity for them to get out and about, get fresh air, company, speak to people and exchange money for goods, benefiting their mental health and society.

It was also great in terms of upcycling and freecycling goods that might otherwise be thrown away, benefiting environment concerns, said Mr Hunt.

Cabinet member for resources, Coun Silvia Dacre (Lab, Todmorden) said the closure decision had been made as the council battled ongoing financial challenges, though councillors recognised the points Mr Hunt made.

“The fact remains the council could licence anybody who came forward wanting to run a car boot sale, so that is an option if there were alternative providers out there,” she said.