Counting down to Calderdale Council's local elections - where votes are likely to be counted in a tent
This year’s local elections are just weeks away, and a council has set out a number of key dates in the process.
May 2023’s Calderdale Council election count will once again take place in a temporary setting, most likely a large tent similar to last year where a marquee was pitched at Mulcture Hall Road, Halifax.
The marquee was used due to the closure of North Bridge Leisure Centre where previously counting of votes has been held.
By 4pm on Tuesday, April 4, nomination papers for candidates must be delivered to the council’s electoral services department.
At 4pm on Wednesday, April 5, the statement of people nominated to stand in the election will be published.
The deadline for people to be able to register to vote passes at midnight on Monday, April 17.
The last date by which applications for a postal vote, or to amend or cancel a postal vote, can be made is 5pm on Tuesday, April 18.
The last date the council can receive applications to vote by proxy, or to apply for a Voter Authority Certificate is 5pm on Tuesday, April 25.
Polling day itself is Thursday, May 4, 2023, with counting taking place the next day.
This year if you want to vote at your polling station, for the first time photo ID will be required – Voter Authority Certificates can be used if you do not have an acceptable form of photo ID, but you will have to apply for these.
Accepted forms of ID include a UK, European Economic Area (EEA) or Commonwealth passport; a UK or EEA drivers’ licence; and some concessionary travel passes, such as an older person’s bus pass or an Oyster 60+ card. Voters will be able to use expired ID if they are still recognisable from the photo.
For those that do not have an accepted form of ID, the deadline to apply for free ID before the May elections is 5pm on 25 April. Applicants must be registered to vote, and will need to provide their date of birth, National Insurance number, and a photograph with their application.
Robin Tuddenham, Calderdale's Returning Officer, said: “With elections coming up on 4 May, it is important that Calderdale residents make sure they’re election ready.
“It's a good idea to check your ID now, and if you don’t already have an accepted form of ID, apply for one of the free Voter Authority Certificates.