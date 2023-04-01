May 2023’s Calderdale Council election count will once again take place in a temporary setting, most likely a large tent similar to last year where a marquee was pitched at Mulcture Hall Road, Halifax.

The marquee was used due to the closure of North Bridge Leisure Centre where previously counting of votes has been held.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

By 4pm on Tuesday, April 4, nomination papers for candidates must be delivered to the council’s electoral services department.

Last year the giant tent housed the count at Mulcture Hall Road, Halifax

At 4pm on Wednesday, April 5, the statement of people nominated to stand in the election will be published.

The deadline for people to be able to register to vote passes at midnight on Monday, April 17.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The last date by which applications for a postal vote, or to amend or cancel a postal vote, can be made is 5pm on Tuesday, April 18.

The last date the council can receive applications to vote by proxy, or to apply for a Voter Authority Certificate is 5pm on Tuesday, April 25.

Polling day for this year's Calderdale Council's elections takes place on Thursday May 4. A generic photo of a vote being placed into a ballot box.

Polling day itself is Thursday, May 4, 2023, with counting taking place the next day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This year if you want to vote at your polling station, for the first time photo ID will be required – Voter Authority Certificates can be used if you do not have an acceptable form of photo ID, but you will have to apply for these.

Accepted forms of ID include a UK, European Economic Area (EEA) or Commonwealth passport; a UK or EEA drivers’ licence; and some concessionary travel passes, such as an older person’s bus pass or an Oyster 60+ card. Voters will be able to use expired ID if they are still recognisable from the photo.

For those that do not have an accepted form of ID, the deadline to apply for free ID before the May elections is 5pm on 25 April. Applicants must be registered to vote, and will need to provide their date of birth, National Insurance number, and a photograph with their application.

A ballot box being taken into an election count

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Robin Tuddenham, Calderdale's Returning Officer, said: “With elections coming up on 4 May, it is important that Calderdale residents make sure they’re election ready.

“It's a good idea to check your ID now, and if you don’t already have an accepted form of ID, apply for one of the free Voter Authority Certificates.

"If you need any help with applying for the free ID or want to request an application form, contact the electoral services team online at https://calderdale.gov.uk/council/democracy/electoral-services/contact.jsp, by email at [email protected] or on 01422 393103.”

Help with this is also available at the council’s Customer First office at Horton Street, Halifax, and at the council’s Electoral Services office at Mulcture House, Mulcture Hall Road, Halifax.

Advertisement Hide Ad