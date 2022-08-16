Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Scrutiny councillors recently heard the average call length was around six minutes and a third of phone calls were abandoned, said Coun Peter Caffrey (Con, Northowram and Shelf).

Senior staff acknowledged the issue, said Coun Caffrey, and all councillors would have similar complaints.

“But you can’t just ignore a 33 per cent abandonment of phone calls – businesses would never survive.

Call centre. Picture: Adobe Stock

“Either the phones aren’t being manned or the system isn’t working for customers,” he said.

Emails were usually dealt with quickly and efficiently, but the phone system seemed to be “collateral damage” he said.

But a Cabinet member, responding to Coun Caffrey’s question at a full meeting of Calderdale Council, said a number of abandoned calls were likely to be people deciding to submit their inquiry electronically.

Cabinet member for Public Services and Communities, Coun Jenny Lynn (Lab, Park), said she would relay comments to officers but there were points to make.

Calderdale councillor Jenny Lynn

Financially, the council had to try and do more with less and when people rang up they would be told by message there was a wait but also actively be encouraged to put their query online, she said.

“Sometimes the reason why people choose to hang up and not pursue the phone call is they think that is quite a good idea, will go online and get it dealt with that way,” said Coun Lynn.

Also, there was a sophisticated system of triaging calls and allowing staff to spend more time on their answers to some calls if the person needed more time.

Face-to-face appointments were also offered if appropriate.

Coun Lynn acknowledged not everyone used the internet but increasingly in recent years online was the way more people contacted the council.

“Calls relinquished I think has more to do with people determining they are going to go down the online route,” said Coun Lynn.